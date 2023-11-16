SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cancer affects 1 in 3 people in the United States. American Cancer Society, chances are that you or someone you know has been affected by cancer.

Nov. 16 is World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day.

Tina Honkus, founded Wings of Hope in honor of her mother who was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer and passed away 15 years ago.

The organization raises funds to help people battling cancer.

“You really see the impact that you have on people’s lives, and they share that with you which is really rewarding to hear,” Tina said.

However, the journey hasn’t been easy. Tina was also diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in June of 2022 and currently goes through Chemotherapy treatments. But she stays hopeful.

“I think the treatments that are available are much different than they were 15 years ago. There’s still a long way to go but there are more resources out there,” she said.

Tina and her mother were both diagnosed at age 65. Her daughter was recently tested for Pancreatic Cancer and found to carry the gene.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“With all the science and research going on now, hopefully when my daughter turns 65, it won’t be a threat at all,” Tina’s husband Gary Honkus said.

Together, and with the help of others in the community, Tina and Gary will continue their mission to spread awareness about Pancreatic Cancer.