ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Families United for Change held their second annual “Soup-er” Sunday fundraiser to help raise money toward fighting the stigma around substance abuse disorder.

The Catholic War Veterans Club filled up as the soup sold out quickly. A basket raffle was also available for visitors.

“We were fortunate to be able to host it last year as well and Families United for Change was blown away by the support last year, but I think it has exceeded all of our expectations for this year,” coordinator for Families United for Change Meghan Sinisi said. “It’s all for a tremendous cause, substance abuse disorder is an addiction and impacts so many different people in our community.”

One of the goals of the organization is to help educate how to help those struggling with drug addiction by focusing on the human aspect of it. Coordinator Marianne Sinisi said that it often gets overlooked too much.

“We try to help the families to support their loved ones,” Sinisi said. “The tough love does not work, loving someone through this disease is the way to go. That’s something that is changing and I’m happy to see that because it doesn’t do the person any good to treat them in a negative way.”

Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge also stopped by the event, as her social impact initiative is centered around helping those fighting addiction and substance abuse disorder, and helping them get the help and resources that they need.

“My main message to people who are in recovery or to the families is just to know that addiction doesn’t define you as a person or as a family,” Bainbridge said. “And that you are so much more than that addiction. It’s just a disease that your family has to battle just like any other disease, and I hope they know that they are so much more than that and that they are still worthy.”