STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The South Hills School of Business and Technology is hosting its 3rd event of the 2023 Music Picnic Series on Sunday, June 18.

The free show will begin at 6 p.m. on the north lawn at South Hills main campus in State College.

The show will feature the Keystone Big Band as they perform swing music from the 30’s to the 40’s.

The grounds open at 4 p.m. and the show will go until 7:30 p.m. rain or shine.