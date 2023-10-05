JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new training facility beside the DuBois Regional Airport is now training pilots through Southern Airways Express.

Based in Palm Beach, Florida, Southern Airways Express is a commuter airline serving nearly 40 American cities across five U.S. time zones. Southern operates a fleet of over thirty aircraft, including the Cessna Caravan/Grand Caravan, the King Air Super 200, and the Citation Bravo.

At the new training facility, students are trained in the classroom and through flight simulators.

“It’s great for the pilots to be able to experience this, to see the airplanes and actually touch the airplanes, our simulator here is a great tool for them to be able to increase their training, and their knowledge to simulate emergencies,” Senior Vice President Michael Abramowicz said.

The new facility is directly beside the DuBois Regional Airport. Students who attend travel from across the country to train.

“They come already as commercial pilots and they come to Dubois for four weeks,” Abramowicz said. “They spend two weeks in the classroom, one week in the simulator, and one week in the aircraft.”

Nothing can replace the experience they get in the cockpit of a real aircraft, but the flight simulator allows them to spread their wings, without risk.

“The most important part is the flight training for every pilot. We do training for them every six months they go back in the simulator, and they train and do training in the aircraft as well,” Abramowicz said.

Pilots are then sent all over the country stretching from Hawaii to Pennsylvania.

“It’s a great career that would let me see the world,” Matthew Fox, a resident of Daytona Beach Florida said. “I really enjoy traveling, so I figure this is a great way to go about doing that and also, you know, make a good living for myself.”

Fox is staying in DuBois for the extent of his training. He says he enjoys the community and being from Florida, the change of seasons is also a first for him. Not only is Fox staying in DuBois but his entire class is, which provides an economic boost for the area.

“We’re really building this training facility, we’re hiring ground instructors, flight instructors and we’re really, really trying to grow the DuBois Regional Airport,” Abramowicz said.

