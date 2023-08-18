CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA), has announced that they will be further enriching their collection, all thanks to the donation of portrait.

Johnathan Benson, a patron of the arts, has gifted SAMA a painting titled “Andrew Carnegie at the Market” by Joseph Woodwell. This painting is from the 19th century and adds to the museum’s already diverse and distinguished collection.

“Andrew Carnegie at the Market” represents a pivotal moment in history and will most likely become a centerpiece of the SAMA’s exhibitions. Woodwell, born in Pittsburgh Pa., begin exhibiting paintings at the age of 17. He eventually became one of the original Carnegie International Trustees and was appointed by Andrew Carnegie to acquire artworks for the Carnegie Museum of Art.

SAMA’s mission is to foster a deep appreciation for art and culture by promoting education and dialogue about the diverse artistic expressions that shape our world. The contribution made by Benson will enable the museum to enhance its effort to engage and inspire visitors from all walks of life.

“Andrew Carnegie at the Market” provided by SAMA

Benson, donator, and Gerald Hawk, secretary of the board of trustees. Photo provided by SAMA

