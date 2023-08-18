CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA), has announced that they will be further enriching their collection, all thanks to the donation of portrait.
Johnathan Benson, a patron of the arts, has gifted SAMA a painting titled “Andrew Carnegie at the Market” by Joseph Woodwell. This painting is from the 19th century and adds to the museum’s already diverse and distinguished collection.
“Andrew Carnegie at the Market” represents a pivotal moment in history and will most likely become a centerpiece of the SAMA’s exhibitions. Woodwell, born in Pittsburgh Pa., begin exhibiting paintings at the age of 17. He eventually became one of the original Carnegie International Trustees and was appointed by Andrew Carnegie to acquire artworks for the Carnegie Museum of Art.
SAMA’s mission is to foster a deep appreciation for art and culture by promoting education and dialogue about the diverse artistic expressions that shape our world. The contribution made by Benson will enable the museum to enhance its effort to engage and inspire visitors from all walks of life.
Upcoming exhibits at SAMA
- Altoona
- Sept. 22 – Jan. 14
- Mystic Sympathies: Colleen Browning – These paintings showcase Browning’s ability to merge dreams with reality while capturing the depth of human emotion.
- Sept. 22 – Jan. 14
- Artists in Our Midst – This annual collaboration offers local working artists space for recognition of their talents and an opportunity to show in an accredited museum.
- Sept. 22 – Jan. 14
- Bedford
- Aug. 25- Nov. 12
- Historic Bedford: Fort Bedford Museum – With over two dozen pieces of historical military and legal documents, photos and newsprint, the community is invited to take a trek through time and view the artistry in each of the elaborate works.
- Oct. 27- Jan. 21
- Val Rossman – Abstract Artist Val Rossman will present a chaotic blend of chance and careful planning. Each painting or pastel drawing is a map leading to an adventure of color, mark and space.
- Nov. 24 – Feb. 18
- Scalp Level – This exhibition will feature the never before exhibited Scalp Level School paintings from 19th and early 20th century Pittsburgh artists. Educational and geographical information will be on display presented by UPJ faculty.
- Aug. 25- Nov. 12
- Johnstown
- Sept. 15 – May 12
- Birds and Habitats: works by Donald Robinson – This exhibition observes the importance of our feathered friends. Visitors are encouraged to come visit the SAMA’s version of an aviary and to honor the delicacy of the planet we call home.
- Sept. 15 – May 12
- Loretto
- Oct. 27 – Jan. 28
- Praise! – This exhibition will show off religious artworks from the SAMA permanent collection.
- Oct. 27 – Jan. 28