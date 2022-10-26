CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Housing is a topic on the minds of many, from families to local and state leaders.

Whether because of inflation, COVID, or the lack of a community the housing stock today is not where it should be. The Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission is now trying to find a solution.

“You know it’s clear that the housing stock that we have doesn’t currently meet the needs and demands of the region,” Director of Planning and Community Development at SAPDC Brandon Peters said.

The housing market issue stems from more than just having a place to call home.

“Workforce is significantly impacted by the lack of housing so we’ve run into companies that can’t quite hire the way they’d like to because they don’t necessarily have the housing stock to accommodate the workforce they’d like to bring on board,” Peters said.

Now they’re asking the public for help.

The Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission released a survey, for residents in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Somerset, and Fulton counties. once complete it’ll provide recommendations to improve housing opportunities and guide action at the regional, county, and municipal levels. You can find the survey here.

The survey will be available until November 18th.

“This is going to sort of identify the current status of housing in our region, what the housing stock looks like. Potential pros and cons of the housing stock and also identify various strategies going forward for how we can hopefully address those issues.” Disaster Recovery Coordinator of SAPDC Dustin Bishop said.

However, they say just focusing on this area of need, won’t help. They must also focus on several other contributing factors, like the workforce.

“We recognize all three of those are so symbiotic and if we can’t, we really can’t excel in one of those areas if you’re not addressing all three of those needs,” Peters said.