(WTAJ) — The Southern Allegenies Rural Planning Organization (RPO) is now accepting proposals from sponsors to list projects for the RPO Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.

Proposals for the projects will be accepted through March 31, 2023, online. The proposals must be for projects located at least partially within Bedford, Fulton, Huntingdon or Somerset counties.

The projects chosen will be based on how the project supports the goals and objectives of the Southern Alleghenies RPO Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. Projects in this listing have been appropriately vetted by the RPO and their status will be determined to fall within one of the four categories: Initial, Early Developmental, Advanced Developmental, and Ongoing Maintenance.

The process will be resources for federal, state and local agencies, including PennDOT, DCNR and DCED. These agencies can be assured a project has been vetted and listed in any of the three categories for development based on demonstrated level of planning, readiness and need.

For more information on the RPO’s Bicycle and Pedestrian plan, visit it online.