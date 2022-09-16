BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion hosted its 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in New Enterprise.

The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. There was no shortage of food at the event, as people from across the area come out to eat and see some new and antique tractors.

President of the event, Fred Mellott, said he looks forward to it every year as he knows others do.

“We’ve been doing this for many, many years and it’s a great community event,” Mellott said. “It’s free parking, free admission. We have a lot of antique tractors and a lot of live demonstrations. We also have tractor pulls in the evenings. Great food, great time, great fellowship.”

Mellott says that between the nightly tractor pulls, food and demonstrations that there is always plenty for visitors of all ages to enjoy.