HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — While 10th and 11th graders at Southern Huntingdon County High School start to practice driving and get their permits, they got a taste of the road with a safe driving simulator through the PA DUI Association and State Farm on Monday.

The idea is to prevent future crashes, as they’re the #1 cause of death among teens in the US, and inexperience is a leading cause of those crashes.

The simulator included a real steering wheel, pedals and controls with three screens, one representing the dashboard with a rearview mirror and two side screens representing the front windows and side mirrors.

Some students got a quick turn at the wheel while classmates observed behind them in a trailer parked at the high school.

“I think they didn’t really know what they were walking into when they walked into the trailer,” FBLA Local Chapter President Kendon Helman who helped to coordinate the event said.

“It’s very realistic,” 10th grader Brayden Miller said. “I was really surprised, and everything is the same as in a regular vehicle.”

Students experienced different scenarios, like dealing with distracted or even impaired drivers drifting on the highway or failing to stop at red lights at intersections. Some students even got a “DUI” mode where they experienced just how dangerous it would be to drink and drive.

“Some people, just get their permit, and they hop in the vehicle and drive, and they never have any practice,” Brayden said. “This really does help, and I think it would help a lot if they did this more often.”

Brayden, who just got his permit, said he now has new tips to think about while practicing thanks to the simulator.

In his scenario, a car nearly sideswiped him as he was merging onto an entrance ramp.

“I didn’t even look at my mirror, and I should’ve, and it came flying right past me,” Brayden said.

Students teased about the improbable scenarios but also admitted they could all still happen at any time, so it’s important to avoid any distractions.

“That’s what I like about it,” 10th grader Mason Slep said. “It keeps you on your toes, and it helps you get comfortable.”

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Brayden said. “If you’re goofing around, swerving and carrying on, you never know, you might go off the road or end someone’s life. You don’t want to drive distracted, and you should keep everybody else’s life in your vehicle into consideration.”

“Hopefully it teaches them well, and when prom is coming up in the next few weeks, we won’t have any problems,” Helman said.

The trailer is making two more stops on Tuesday, one at the State Farm office in Orbisonia, Huntingdon County for a group in Mifflin County and another at a Fulton County Elementary School.