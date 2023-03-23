CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Girl Scout in Centre County is teaming up with the Port Matilda American Legion to host a spaghetti dinner.

The dinner will be held on Friday, March 24 at the legion from 4 – 8 p.m. The fundraiser will help the girl scout earn her silver award.

The scout is working to restore and beautify the tank outside of the legion.

Kids three and under eat free, 4 – 12 cost $5 and anyone above the age of 12 is $10. They are only accepting cash and an ATM will be available. Take is available as well.

The dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert for purchase.

The legion is located at 510 Front St. in Port Matilda.