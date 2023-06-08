CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A night full of laughter is what you’ll get from the Reitz Theater in DuBois with their upcoming performance of Monty Python’s “Spamalot”.

The musical comedy is based on the 1975 film Monty Python and The Holy Grail. The Reitz Theater is trying to get community members away from screens and to experience a show in person.

“Enable people to get outside and have some fun and laugh,” Director and Producer Lisa Rutherford said. “There’s nothing better for your health than laughing. This show is absolutely filled with laughter. Every time you turn around.”

Tickets are $17 a piece and can be purchased at Ace Hardware or on their website here. Dates and times can also be found by following the link to The Reitz Theater.

For Roy Newcome, the lead role of King Arthur was a spot he was not expecting to get but now he is looking forward to the challenge.

“I’ve been a fan of that since I was like ten years old,” Newcome said. “So this is like a dream come true. My wife pressured me into auditioning. I was very nervous to do it, but she said

“Go for it” so here I am.”

Newcome also says that while he is used to being behind the scenes stepping up and being the lead is a huge responsibility but with the help of the other 30 castmates he is looking forward to hearing people react.

“Just to hear the laughs,” Newcome said. “We already know the jokes, but we know them, you want to hear the payoff for the jokes.”

The preparation for a show like this is not an easy one.

“It’s one of the largest undertakings I’ve ever had,” Rutherford said. “I’ve been directing here for 30-plus years. One of my earliest shows was Wizard of Oz, and that was really, really intense. As far as scene changes, costuming, pyrotechnics, you know, flying monkeys, a live dog on stage, this is right up there with it.”

But with the help of the crew and a friendly environment, the show is moving smoothly.

“Between all of the hilarity and animations and the rabbit humor, I think all of us have to really be on our toes,” Rutherford added. “Everyone has a major part to play. Many people have multiple parts and everyone has to help move all the parts and keep them moving together.”

“The people here are great. I just like working with the people that it’s a comedy, so everyone is in a good mood and it’s fun to be here,” Newcome added.