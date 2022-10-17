CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit.

Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop.

The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. They’re also open on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The new addition onto the already existing restaurant practically doubles the place in size and can now fit about 100 people. On top of adding on to the size of the restaurant the owner also added new booths, tables, and chairs to match the new section.

“Well, it was something we needed to do for a long time,” Inguaitao said. “We didn’t have enough room for both our customers and all our employees so we bought the building next door and the past five or six months I’ve been remodeling it and getting it ready to open. Yesterday was our grand opening and it was a huge success.”

All of this was done just in time for their 25th anniversary. But this is just the first phase.

The next phase includes improvements to the kitchen and then the exterior to combine the building all into one.