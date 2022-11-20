DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The SPC. Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation donated Thanksgiving dinners to local veterans at the National Guard Readiness Center in Duncansville Saturday morning.

With the help of National Guard soldiers and other local businesses and clubs, they worked to assemble over 300 boxed dinner kits for veterans and their families to come to pick up. The meals went fast, as their last meal was handed out just an hour and a half after opening.

President of the foundation, Robert Bradley, said that the most rewarding part of doing this every year for the past four years is seeing the expression on veterans’ faces when they receive their meals.

“This year, particularly this year, people are hurting,” Bradley said. “Gas prices are up, food prices are up, when you’re paying five dollars for a pound of butter, six or seven dollars for a gallon of milk. Just the expression on somebody’s face when you can provide a holiday meal for somebody, and to see the expression of gratitude that you just saved them.”

Bradley said that they hope to be able to serve even more local veterans next year.