STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi made his way to Centre County on Wednesday, taking time to listen to the concerns of community members.

The event, held at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub in downtown State College, was part of Rozzi’s statewide listening tour, hoping to use the meetings to address partisan gridlock in Harrisburg.

“We are here to listen,” Rozzi said.

He was joined by members of the bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to move Pennsylvania forward. The group is made up of six House members hoping to create bipartisan operating rules for the House.

Rozzi and the group spent the afternoon listening to homegrown issues affecting community members, like education funding, gun control and ways to support sexual assault survivors.

Centre County Commissioner, Mark Higgins, spent some time highlighting the need for statewide broadband access.

“There’s people in this audience who did not have high speed internet 4 years ago, now they have three different vendors to pick from,” Higgins said. “We need that rolled out statewide, and the state legislature is a critical partner.”

While Rozzi and the team did not take or answer questions, the listening tour was created as a chance to work toward bipartisan politics in the house.

“We can not continue to do the same thing, and I’ve been saying this on every stop along the way, and expect different results,” Rozzi said.

Many who attended the event also agreed.

“I’ve always believed that representatives are supposed to represent,” community activist Melanie Morrison said. “And part of that, as I’m sure others have said before me and will say after, is to support bills that have bipartisan support.”

Rozzi and his team will finish up the tour on Thursday, Feb 2, making one final stop in Wilkes-Barre.