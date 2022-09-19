SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Friends of Flight 93 are partnering with a local brewery to bring a special kind of beer for a new event in celebration of National Public Lands Day, along with musical performances.

The Pints for Parks event is on Sept. 24, and will feature a special Giving Back Pale Ale brewed by Forbes Trail Brewing head brew master Mike Fahy. Children of all ages and even pets are encouraged to come out and enjoy the event.

National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands in the United States and is always held on the fourth Saturday in September since it was established in 1994. The theme for the event this year is “Giving Back Together.”

The Friends of Flight 93 will be at the brewery, located at 6108 Lincoln Highway, at 2 p.m. and want everyone to buy some of the specialty beer, as the proceeds from sales will go towards them and their Western Overlook project. The Western Overlook is where families were first brought to see the crash site in September of 2001.

The project includes giving park rangers an area to perform interpretation and also to help visitors understand the historical significance of the space as well as an embellishment to provide a space where visitors can sit and reflect on the events that occurred on the site over 21 years ago.

Folks are encouraged to bring a chair to sit on outside while listening to musical performances by Bam and Jeff Perigo, Allison Borek, Stan Supraniwicz and Chris Daugherty. There will be a Smoky Trail BBQ food truck. The Friends will have a rendition of the western overlook enhancements for participants. Also, every hour there will be a drawing for door prizes.

More information about the event can be found on The Friends of Flight 93’s website, or by calling them at 814-893-6573.