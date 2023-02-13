SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of athletes are getting ready for the Annual Winter Sports Competition hosted by Special Olympics PA at Seven Springs Resort.

This is the first year back for the winter games, which have been on hold due to the pandemic.

Opening ceremonies kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and are open to the public.

During the three-day event, athletes compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

The event wraps up on Thursday, Feb. 16 with awards and a closing ceremony.