BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) will be holding its annual Winter Games Polar Plunge at Canoe Creek State Park.

The plunge is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 28. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The event invites participants of all ages to dip in the frigid waters of Canoe Creek in support of SOPA athletes. Participants have the option to take the plunge on their own or to form a Plunge Team.

Plungers and spectators are also invited to hang a team banner, bring a tent and tailgate while enjoying complimentary food and drinks.

To register online or for more information, visit PlungePA.org or SpecialOlympicsPA.org.