CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of I-80 in Clearfield County is under a temporary speed limit reduction due to winter weather Wednesday morning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the interstate between exits 101 toward DuBois and Penfield and 123 toward Woodland and Shawville will have speed limits at 55 mph.

Drivers are urged to avoid any unnecessary travel but for those who must head out are asked to follow the adjusted speed limit. Commercial vehicles are not affected by the restrictions but must move to the right lane.

PennDOT said crews have and are continuing to treat roadways to keep them passable but warned they are not completely free of ice and snow.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Visit 511PA.com to stay up to date with changing road conditions in your area.