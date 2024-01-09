CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to the winter storm coming through our region, PennDOT has reduced the speed limit on several highways.

While they urge motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, those who have to drive will see speed reduced to 45 miles per hour on the following highways:

All of Interstate 99 (I-99)

Route 22/322 between I-99 and Route 17 — Millerstown

I-80 between exit 101 – DuBois-Penfield and exit 147 – Snow Shoe

According to Cambria County 911, the following roads currently have closures:

Route 22 (east and west) between the Indiana County line and Route 271 (William Penn Avenue)

Ben Franklin Highway (SR422) is closed between the Indiana County line and Route 219 westbound.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

While crews have been treating roadways, PennDOT said its primary goal is to keep roads passable, not necessarily completely free of ice and snow. The department will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm.

Reminder: You’re asked to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks and to never get in the middle of a plow line (two or more plows in a row across the highway).

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.