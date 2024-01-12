Speed restrictions in place as winter weather moves in

(WTAJ) — As winter weather has started rolling through Pennsylvania on Friday night and into Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways.

PennDOT restrictions in place:

Interstate 80: The speed limit has been reduced to 45mph between the Ohio State Line and Exit:161 US 220 South/PA 26 – Bellefonte.

Interstate I-76: The speed limit has been reduced to 55mph Westbound between Milepost 161.5 and 75.4, Interchanges 161-Breezewood and 75-New Stanton and eastbound between Milepost 75.4 and 161.5, Interchanges 75-New Stanton and 161-Breezewood.

Reported accidents, according to 511pa:

Interstate 80: westbound between 1 mile west of Exit 111: PA 153 – PENFIELD and 2.4 miles west of Exit 111: PA 153 – PENFIELD. There is a lane restriction.

Centre County: On Skytop Mountain Road/Laurel Run RD/High Street eastbound between Mattern Lane and Skytop Lane. There is a lane restriction.

Interstate 99: Northbound between 2.1 miles south of Exit 52: TO PA 350 – Bald Eagle and 1.5 miles south of Exit 52: TO PA 350 – Bald Eagle. There is a traffic disruption.

Interstate 76: There is an accident between Donegal and Somerset. Eastbound lanes affected.

