HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Forget Valentine’s Day, this year, celebrate Pal-entine’s Day in downtown Hollidaysburg!

That’s right, on Feb. 11 from 2-6 p.m., a Pal-entine’s Day event will be happening in downtown Hollidaysburg. Tickets are $15 each and include a limited edition Pal-entines Mug and a map to participating shops in the area.

For those interested in attending, tickets can be purchased online.

The event is designed for you and your “pal” to head downtown and shop, sip, snack and join in the activities. Your ticket will also give you a chance to win prizes at participating shops.