BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Spirit of Christmas Parade is making its way toward Altoona, and with it comes a lot of closed roadways.

The parade is scheduled to for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., but floats will begin lining up on 10th Avenue Expressway just before 5 p.m.

If you are a float, vehicle or organization in the parade, you MUST access the parade line-up at 12th Ave. & 15th St. ONLY. Roadways will be closed along the parade route at all other locations and no other exceptions for entry will be made.

No parking will be in effect on the parade route starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Signs will be posted in this location and vehicles will be towed if necessary.

The parade begins at 9th St & Green Ave – Green Ave to 12th St – 12th St to 11th Ave – 11th Ave to 16th St.

Once the parade concludes a tree lighting will take place and fireworks will be set off downtown.

If you are not attending as a spectator or participating in the parade you’re advised to avoid the area entirely.