CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wine, beer and moonshine walk in Penfield will be raising money to help support a camp and boy scout programs.

The adult only Spirits at Mountain Run fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Camp Mountain Run. Several local wineries, breweries, and distilleries will be at the event to serve those in attendance who will be walking around the camp grounds.

Bucktail Council Boy Scouts of America Executive and CEO Gregg Bennett said funds collected during the walk will be used to provide quality programs that take place at the 380-acre camp for area youth. Bennett adds the fundraiser will also help with the maintenance at Camp Mountain Run.

“Monies would be used to train quality volunteer leaders to run successful programs, provide assistance for families in sending their son or daughter to summer camp programs, provide program materials and recognitions for scouts as they participate in various events,” Bennett said.

Tickets for the event are on sale and include three different options to purchase including one for a designated driver. Anyone attending the event must be 21 years of age or older and must provide a photo ID.

Registration and information for the event can be found on the Bucktail Council website.