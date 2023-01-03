CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spitzer Subaru in DuBois held a Share the Love event from Thursday, November 17th to Tuesday, January 3rd.

During the event for each car that was sold or leased, Subaru donated $250 to a charity of the buyer’s choice.

Additionally, Spitzer also donated $50 extra to the Bob Perks fund.

Buyers had the choice to donate to the Bob Perks fund, the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels, and the National Park Foundation.

As the campaign came to an end Spitzer shared that they were able to raise over $11,000 for those charities.

“Subaru and Spitzer always believe it’s important to give back to the community,” Sales Consultant Jeannie Dunworth said. “It’s amazing to be part of this and just to know that not only are we selling cars but we’re helping out so many charities and so many people that need the help right now.”

This is after Spitzer just donated over $45,000 last week to various organizations in Elk and Clearfield County. Spitzer employees say that they plan on holding more fundraising events in the future so be on the lookout.