PUNXSUTAWNEY Pa, (WTAJ) – Get ready for a Halloween weekend in Punxsutawney.

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center will be hosting the Spooktacular Weekend event starting on Friday, Oct. 28. Th event will go until Sunday, Oct. 30.

Admission is $8 without a costume, but anyone who comes in costume will get a dollar off. So pick out your spookiest, cutest, funniest or coolest costume and join in on the festive fun.

The weekend will be packed full of Halloween crafts and treats for those in attendance. One of the crafts that the kids will have the opportunity to take part in is building a Q-tip skeleton.

A free treat and craft will be provided to all those who pay for admittance.

“This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we are offering a dollar off admission if you come in, in costume, and with your paid admission you also receive a free activity in our classroom and a free treat from our docent,” Director of Education and Programming Amanda Behrendt said.

The weather discovery center will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day of the event. The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is located at 2010 N Findley Street.