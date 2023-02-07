STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A midwestern-based sports bar and grill is one step closer to opening in State College after its request for a liquor license transfer was approved.

Brothers Bar and Grill, owned by Wisconsin brothers Marc and Eric Fortney, is looking to open a downtown location at 134 South Allen Street, where the former Amazon pickup store used to be. Right now the chain has 17 locations and if it were to open in Happy Valley, that would make it the first one in Pennsylvania.

No official opening date for the eatery has been announced yet, but it is expected to seat 232 people at tables and booths while the bar will serve an additional 35 customers.

A challenge for the eatery has been trying to secure the liquor license from the former Fuji and Jade Garden, along 418 Westerly Parkway. There are restrictions that come with the license since it was transferred to Fuji from a place that was outside the borough. In January during a public hearing, there were proposed restrictions that the sports bar would have to follow such as the majority of business being made up of food sales for each two-year license renewal period.

During the State College Brough Council’s meeting Monday night, they voted to approve the transfer. The approval did come with restrictions, however, some of the stricter ones that were proposed during the meeting last month were dropped. They can be found below:

Alcohol may only be sold while food is.

The license is solely for the property at 134 South Allen Street and further expansion of the restaurant is not allowed.

The restaurant is a non-smoking establishment.

The menu was presented during the meeting Brothers said that its size would not change. The full menu will be offered until 10 p.m. with a limited one then being offered till closing.

The restaurant’s menus have “over 20 appetizers, 11 sandwiches, 4 fresh wraps, 10 burgers (hand-pattied and never, ever frozen), and still more,” according to their website. They will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and meal prices will range between $12 and $20.