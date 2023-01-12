STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A sports bar and grill that has locations across the Midwest wants to open it’s first Pennsylvania location in Happy Valley.

Brothers Bar and Grill, which has 17 other eatery spots, want to open at 134 South Allen Street, where the former Amazon pickup store used to be before it closed. The move is pending due to the approval of a liquor license transfer from the former Fuji and Jade Garden, along 418 Westerly Parkway, by the State College Borough Council.

Founded in the year 1990 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Brothers Bar and Grill was started by two brothers Marc and Eric Fortney, and brings its customers a “modernized throwback to the old Midwestern corner tavern,” according to its website. Their menus have “over 20 appetizers, 11 sandwiches, 4 fresh wraps, 10 burgers (hand-pattied and never, ever frozen) and still more,” their site reads.

“There is much excitement on the part of Marc and Eric in bringing this new concept to State College Borough,” esquire from the firm Flaherty & O’Hara Ellen Freeman wrote to the borough in a December letter.

When the establishment opens it expects to seat up to 232 people at tables and booths while the bar will serve an additional 35 customers, according to documents that were submitted to the the borough. Expected hours of operation will be from Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and meal prices will range between $12 and $20.

The transfer of the liquor license has been everything but smooth. In 2006, Fuji entered into a conditional licensing agreement with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and was given restrictions when it moved a liquor license it acquired from a spot that was previously outside the borough.

A public hearing was held Monday, and a recommendation was given that Brothers Bar and Grill would be approved for the transfer request if certain conditions were met, such as the eatery is not allowed to serve alcohol when food sales have stopped. Below is the list of restrictions that were recommended, and most are similar to the ones that were implemented on Fuji:

60% of the business that the eatery brings is made up of food sales for each two-year license renewal period.

No discounted drink specials nor alcoholic beverage advertising permitted

No smoking allowed in the restaurant

WTAJ has left a request for comment by Brothers Bar and Grill, but no response has been given.

The council is set to make its decision about the liquor license transfer request on Feb. 6.