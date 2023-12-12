CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce and Penn State DuBois collaborated to bring new ideas to the Tri-County area.

Students in Laurie Breakey’s business administration class spent the last six weeks developing ideas of possible new additions that can bring more people to the area and boost the economy. Ideas were brought such as an indoor sports complex and a new event center.

“With this collaboration, this allows us to move forward with different things to promote economic development, job growth, our workforce, and our tourism,” Executive Director of the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Jodi August said.

One goal of the new facilities and other ideas is to retain young professionals in the area. The projects show the strengths and weaknesses of the area as well as what younger people see as a desire and need for the area.

“The objectives are for students is to learn about the areas that we live in and what their potential job opportunities could be if they stay in the area,” Associate Teaching Professor of Business Administration Laurie Breakey said. “We work with nonprofits in the area. This year we worked with the Dubois Chamber of Commerce, which comes in with such great projects for us, and asked the students to come up with the brand for the Tri-County area.”

One idea was a 60-acre indoor sports complex. The complex would hold three basketball courts, two soccer fields and two synthetic ice hockey rinks. Another idea is a new event center that can be used for various events such as weddings and conferences.

“I’m really excited, they’ve come up with some great things today and I hope to make some of those a reality,” August said.

“It’s just a great experience for the students to interact and develop their thinking skills, their presentation skills,” Breakey said. “It’s so important for students to get out of the classroom and to apply what’s really going on in the world.”

The collaboration is also good for the students to gain experience and get them out of the classroom.