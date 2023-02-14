BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One school district in Blair County could be getting some upgrades. It’s part of the proposed plans for the closed Appvion Paper Mill site, which at this time has not been accepted.

At the Roaring Spring Borough Council Meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 Newgate Global Resources showcased their plans for the site. The company bought the site and has some very high hopes for turning the location into a pivotal point in the community.

The Spring Cove District says the proposed plan, which included a new athletic complex, could provide much better accommodation for their fans.

“When like we have events, we could use more seating, we could use more parking, what they proposed definitely has more seating and parking than we have in our current facilities,” Betsy Baker, Superintendent of the Spring Cove District said. “Our facilities do need some upgrades and that would be a part of this project.”

Baker added that the proposal comes at the right time since they’re planning to do a feasibility study to see what upgrading their facilities would cost.

The proposal specifically outlines a football stadium with a track and soccer field.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Newgate Global Resources also outlined phase two of their plan for the site. Phase two includes a privately owned amphitheater, which would serve as a tourist attraction and bring more entertainment to the area.

While the proposal has not been accepted the borough council said they will be continuing to discuss the project in the month ahead.