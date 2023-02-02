BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Spring Cove Elementary School is further promoting reading with their new book vending machine.

The vending machine was donated by the Dragon Pride Foundation. It helps promote reading and encourages kids to grow their love for reading.

Spring Cove Elementary Principal Adam Macak said there are books of all genres, and meant for grade levels K through 2. It also has chapter books, picture books, and non-fiction reads.

“I hope it promotes and fosters a love of reading for our students because they’ll be able to pick books up that they enjoy and books they want to read,” Macak said. “So they’ll be excited about reading.”

Students get an opportunity to use the machine through good behavior. Whenever they show good behavior, they receive a gold coin. That gold coin is good for one book.

Second Graders Brynlee Lanzendorfer and William Haberkern love to read. They believe this would encourage students to read and try new levels. Lanzendorfer’s favorite book is The Jungle Book because she likes the pictures and the movie.

“There are some chapter books and some easy books,” Lanzendorfer said. “So I think the people who have a little bit of trouble with reading, I think they’ll get better at reading with the little books. People that are good at reading can read the chapter books.”

Haberkern goal’s is to get a gold coin before the end of the year. His favorite books involved non-fiction books with animals. The book he chose is Ultimate Ocean Rumble.

“I’m going to feel great, and I’m going to feel like I’m going to reach my goal of getting a gold coin,” Haberkern said. “Nothing can stop me now ’cause I’m on a roll.”

Kindergartner Mikaela Brown said she likes the vending machine because of the books they have. She was excited to grab her book “Dragon Get By.” That book will add to her collection of the series.

“I like it because there’s a book that I really want,” Brown said.