HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spring Farms Elementary School in Huntingdon County decided to close its building for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year after heating oil spilled out of a ruptured tank.

During a budget meeting, school board and administration officials at the Southern Huntingdon County School District agreed they would not have enough information to make an informed decision to reopen the school before a May 1 deadline. They added their decision will be more beneficial to staff, students and parents instead of progressing into a summer of uncertainty.

The district also said it plans to have all Elementary teachers assigned to their 2023-2024 classrooms by May 25 and May 26 in-service days. Additionally, students will be moved to others schools in the area for the upcoming school year including the high school and middle school.

The full announcement by the school district can be read on its Facebook page.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In late January, 7,600 gallons of heating fuel spilled out of the elementary school’s underground fiberglass heating tank. At the time, the Department of Environmental Protection said there were no apparent impacts to waterways or well water but continued to investigate.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the school district decided to vacate the elementary school building for the remainder of the current school year to ensure no fuel fumes were in the building.

School District Superintendent Dwayne Northcraft said they would be testing every groundwater well within 25,000 feet of the ruptured tank in case they become contaminated.