BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A school in Bedford County is alerting parents and residents of a false alarm that occurred Friday morning at a school.

According to state police, a sprinkler system was activated at the Bedford Middle School that triggered a false alert of an active shooter.

Troopers said the incident was a false alarm and there is no danger to the school or the public.

Further details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.