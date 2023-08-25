JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of all ages are invited to celebrate the Squonk in Johnstown on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Central Park, Squonkapalooza is taking place as over 60 vendors will scattered throughout the park. The event will be free too!

There will be games, entertainment, speakers, movie showings, cosplay and more. Plus there will even be an afterparty at 814 Lanes and Games.

You may be asking yourself, what is Squonkapalloza? Well, it’s a festival to celebrate the Squonk, a famous folkloric creature, and other creatures of Appalachian and Americana folklore and cryptozoology.

The Squonk is known to always be crying because of how hideous it is, according to legend. So, they wanted to turn frowns upside down and spread the love of the Squonk to cheer them up.

There will be a handful of events at The Central Park Gazebo, the Made in Johnstown/Write Cup Coffee Shop and speakers and movies will take place at the State Theater of Johnstown.

Speakers include Ron Murphy, Heather Moser and many more.

A full list of events, vendors, and a map can be found on their website.