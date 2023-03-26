CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown church announced their upcoming worship services for Easter.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 335 Locust Street in downtown Johnstown, is offering multiple in-person and Zoom services starting on Palm Sunday.
Below is the list of planned services, which will be available in person and on Zoom.
|Day/Date
|Time
|Service
|Palm Sunday – April 2
|10 a.m.
|Eucharist Rite II
|Monday, April 3
|6 p.m.
|Evening Prayer and Litany of Penitence
|Tuesday, April 4
|6 p.m.
|Healing Service and Compline
|Wednesday, April 5
|6 p.m.
|Holy Eucharist Rite I
|Maundy Thursday – April 6
|6 p.m.
|Holy Eucharist, Foot Washing & Stripping of the Altar
|Good Friday – April 7
|Noon
|Good Friday Liturgy and Stations of the Cross
|Holy Saturday – April 8
|9 a.m.
|Holy Saturday Liturgy
|Easter Sunday – April 9
|10 a.m.
|Holy Eucharist Rite II
Those interested in joining on Zoom can reach out to Reverend Nancy Threadgill via email at revnancystmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
Additional information about St. Mark’s Episcopal Church can be found on their website.