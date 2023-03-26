CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown church announced their upcoming worship services for Easter.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 335 Locust Street in downtown Johnstown, is offering multiple in-person and Zoom services starting on Palm Sunday.

Below is the list of planned services, which will be available in person and on Zoom.

Day/Date Time Service Palm Sunday – April 2 10 a.m. Eucharist Rite II Monday, April 3 6 p.m. Evening Prayer and Litany of Penitence Tuesday, April 4 6 p.m. Healing Service and Compline Wednesday, April 5 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist Rite I Maundy Thursday – April 6 6 p.m. Holy Eucharist, Foot Washing & Stripping of the Altar Good Friday – April 7 Noon Good Friday Liturgy and Stations of the Cross Holy Saturday – April 8 9 a.m. Holy Saturday Liturgy Easter Sunday – April 9 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II

Those interested in joining on Zoom can reach out to Reverend Nancy Threadgill via email at revnancystmarks@atlanticbbn.net.

Additional information about St. Mark’s Episcopal Church can be found on their website.