CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown church announced their upcoming worship services for Easter.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, located at 335 Locust Street in downtown Johnstown, is offering multiple in-person and Zoom services starting on Palm Sunday.

Below is the list of planned services, which will be available in person and on Zoom.

Day/DateTimeService
Palm Sunday – April 210 a.m.Eucharist Rite II
Monday, April 3 6 p.m.Evening Prayer and Litany of Penitence
Tuesday, April 4 6 p.m. Healing Service and Compline
Wednesday, April 5 6 p.m.Holy Eucharist Rite I
Maundy Thursday – April 66 p.m.Holy Eucharist, Foot Washing & Stripping of the Altar
Good Friday – April 7NoonGood Friday Liturgy and Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday – April 8 9 a.m.Holy Saturday Liturgy
Easter Sunday – April 9 10 a.m.Holy Eucharist Rite II

Those interested in joining on Zoom can reach out to Reverend Nancy Threadgill via email at revnancystmarks@atlanticbbn.net.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Additional information about St. Mark’s Episcopal Church can be found on their website.