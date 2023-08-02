ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that over $187,000 in state funds will be invested in the St. Marys Municipal Airport.

These investments are part of $10 million in state funding that will be awarded to public-use airports for facility improvements, infrastructure preservation and development. Pennsylvania’s robust aviation industry helps bolster economies across the Commonwealth and supporting safe, reliable infrastructure is a key priority for the Shapiro administration.

The St. Mary’s Municipal Airport will receive $187,500 in state funds to rehabilitate and upgrade the terminal building.

“I am very pleased that the Governor included the St. Marys Municipal Airport in the recent state funding to assist the airport in much needed facility improvements,” Representative Mike Armanini said. “We all must work together in keeping these municipal airports throughout rural Pennsylvania thriving as their purpose covers so many different avenues that are essential to our local communities.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Our airports are gateways to local economies in the Commonwealth, providing Pennsylvania communities with thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic benefit each year,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Governor Shapiro knows that investing in infrastructure leads directly to jobs and economic progress. This state support will improve our airports, make our infrastructure more resilient and stimulate regional business.”