ST. MARYS, Pa (WTAJ) — The St. Marys area is hosting its 28th Christmas Day Dinner event and is inviting the community to take part in its annual tradition.

Each year, St. Marys hosts a Christmas Day Dinner event to give a free Christmas meal to anyone who’s alone or unable to create a meal for themselves.

Last year, over 400 meals were delivered to families and individuals across St. Marys, Kersey, Bennetts Valley, Johnsburg and other nearby locations. This year, they will again only offer a delivery service with all meals being delivered on Christmas Day.

For those interested, reservations for deliveries need to be made by Dec. 22 to Carol at 814-594-8063. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating food, call Ed at 814-594-8063.

The Christmas Day dinner is not need-based, but more to share the Christmas spirit in the community.

Anyone looking to make a monetary donation can be made out to CNB Bank 133 Washington Street, St. Marys, PA.