ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Domino’s Pizza in St. Marys announced that they are holding a fundraiser for a 10-month-old child, Charlee Perkins.

Charlee Perkins is currently hospitalized at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with severe injuries. The fundraising event takes place from Wednesday, October 19 until Thursday, Oct. 20. The fundraiser specifically will take place from 11:30 a.m. Wednesday until 12:59 a.m. Thursday.

A percentage of proceeds from sales will go towards the family’s expenses such as food, travel, and lodging.

When they were asked to fundraise the owner and staff didn’t hesitate to help.

“Man I cried for like two hours off and on, it was super heart-wrenching to see what had happened to Charlie and I knew right away we had to do something to help them out,” General Manager Cory Suladie said.

If guests can’t make it directly to the store they are asked to call the location at 814-781-7100 and speak with the manager.

The location also has a donation can if you don’t wish to order off the menu.

“A portion of all of our sales will go to the fundraiser for Charlie Perkins. It’s gonna help her, her family, and her family friends who are stepping in to help her to do whatever they need to do to take care of her,” Suladie said.

The Domino’s location in St. Marys that is participating in the fundraiser is located at 816 S Saint Marys St.