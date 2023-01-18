ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In St. Marys, one historian has recently moved back to the area and he also brought the skill of handcrafting leather items with him.

Eric Mohney is a leather worker and the owner of Von Dettun & Co. He creates wallets, bags, belts, and other items using natural materials. He sells products through his online business. However, he is also trying to preserve history.

“So I think there’s not enough emphasis on preserving historic trades, woodworking leatherworking all those historic trades that used to make our country, our civilization or society run, and we’ve kind of cast a lot of that stuff off under the like a miss guided apprehension that it’s somehow beneath us to use things that are handmade with more natural materials,” Mohney said. “We would kind of replaced all that stuff for plastics and mass production.”

This has been a passion for him since high school. Yet when he joined the Army in 2003 that passion had to be put aside.

“When I left for the army I didn’t really have time to do any of that stuff so I got away from it for a long time. When I came back to Pennsylvania I decided I was going to take it on as a hobby. So I did. About a year and a half or two years ago I started making some bigger things with an eye to maybe sell them,” Mohney said.

Each item that he makes is something that has inspired him before.

“Everything that I do I take inspiration from antique pieces that I have that I buy the senior handle. I’ve got an old wallet over here on my bookcase that I pattern. I enjoy the way that they designed things, I like the lines, I like the simplicity of it, and I like the way that people in the mid-19th century were producing leather,” Mohney said.

His work also creates a personal connection to his love and interest in history.

“But it’s important in my opinion to maintain at least the knowledge of how to do these things and it’s also a way for me personally to connect with history. Which has always been my first love and my passion is American History,” Mohney said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To view some items Eric makes and if you are interested in purchasing an item you can follow his Facebook, and Instagram or email him at: vondettumandco@gmail.com