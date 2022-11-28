ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Getting Christmas gifts can sometimes be the hardest thing to do with not knowing what everyone wants.

At St. Marys City Hall kids can now write letters to Santa and let him know exactly what they want. letters can be filled out right at the front, dropped into the special mailbox, and shipped to the North Pole.

“So the kids can be involved with getting a letter from Santa and it brings people in and shows how friendly city hall is and what we’re trying to do is support the community and grow Christmas spirit,” Joe Kugler Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development said.

Kids can stop by and write a letter to Santa from Wednesday, November 30th to Friday, December 9th.