ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free meal is available to residents of Saint Marys on Wednesdays at the St. Marys Methodist Church.

The meal is a mission called “Bowls for Love.” A free meal is given every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. to community members who are alone, can’t cook, are in need, or are homeless.

“It’s something that we feel that we owe the community and that we are Christians, we’re Methodist, and we are to make disciples in the world and this is our one way of paying back,” Carol Cunningham Leader, Mission Bowls for Love said.

This has been going on for about 16 years. It used to do a sit-in, sit-down dinner, and after COVID, it had to go to takeout. Community members can come up, drive through, take a meal home and enjoy.

And over the years the need for help has increased.

“We used to serve 30 to 35, and we’re now feeding 80 to 85 every week,” Cunningham said.

The church is located at 140 N St Marys St, St Marys, PA 15857.