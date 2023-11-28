ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elk County Catholic School System will be sharing the spirit of the season by providing Christmas meals to its community.

The St. Marys Area Christmas Day Dinner gives meals for anyone who is alone or unable to prepare a meal for themselves and their families. The organization plans to offer delivery service only this year on Christmas Dec. 25.

The Christmas Dinner is not need-based but is an outreach to create fellowship in the community. Last Christmas, over 400 meals were delivered to families and individuals in St. Marys, Kersey, Bennetts Valley, Johnsonburg and other nearby areas.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone wanting to reserve a meal delivery is asked to call Carol at (814) 781-7401 by Dec. 22. Those who want to volunteer or provide food donations are asked to call Ed at (814) 594-8063.

Anyone looking to make a monetary donation can be made out to CNB Bank 133 Washington Street, St. Marys, PA.