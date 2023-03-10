ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, March 15, the Saint Marys Area Middle School is hosting its third annual mini-thon to raise money for the Four Diamonds Foundation.

The Four Diamond’s mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research. Four Diamonds cover 100 percent of all medical expenses related to cancer care not covered by insurance for eligible children.

This mini-thon is full of events scheduled for the students throughout the day. Before each session, there is also a guest speaker that has been directly impacted by pediatric cancer. There will be free popcorn and cotton candy as well as other food items kids can buy.

This will be the third year the school is hosting this event. Last year they were able to raise $12,000 dollars. This year the goal is to hit $10,000 and right now they are halfway there.

To donate follow the link here.

This will be the third annual event after having to take a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a year off and last year we brought it back, we run a team called Team Renaissance,” 7th-8th grade reading teacher Dana Smith said. “We like to promote positive school culture and get our kids creating great vibes in our school where all kids feel loved. This mini-thon just seemed like the perfect event to bring our school together for a common good.”

A major part of all of this is the St. Marys community. With different sponsors, each child and staff member receives a free t-shirt and some companies are creating special drinks and giving proceeds to the cause.

“Our mini-thon wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for our community. We reached out to people and they were so generous,” Smith said.

But in the end just like at Penn State’s Thon, the best part is revealing just how much money the school was able to raise. As well as seeing the kids come together.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“My favorite part of all of this is seeing kids hang out together that usually wouldn’t outside of school and to come together for one major cause. And then at the end when we make our final reveal everyone is just so proud and happy of what we accomplished,” 7th-8th grade reading teacher Beth Penn said.