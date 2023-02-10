CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Boxing fans get ready, an international boxing event is coming to the DuBois Country Club this March.

Team 814 and The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) are hosting a St. Paddy’s Showdown and will be showcasing Team Ireland versus Team Pennsylvania in a series of international bouts.

John Morrisey, the Golden Gloves Boxing Club of Cork’s head coach, will be traveling to the United States with eight of his best boxers. Boxers, both male and female ages 11 and up will get to compete against the best boxers Pennsylvania has to offer.

“We are truly looking forward to spending St. Paddy’s weekend with all our new friends in DuBois, Pennsylvania,” Coach Morrisey said.

Tickets for the event, which will take place at the DuBois Country Club, are $30 for general admission and are available now online. VIP Gold Ringside, which includes a complimentary pre-party and swag bag, are $100 each and go on sale soon.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 18 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and boxing beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“What an unbelievable experience to share with our boxers here, in this gym just the culture that they’re going to bring with them from Ireland to teach us about and the culture that we could share with them from our small community,” WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty said. “They’re going to experience it all, just what a cool moment.”