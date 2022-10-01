STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A State College man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing someone multiple times Friday night.

In a release from the State College Police Department, police arrested Marvin T. Williams, 36, around 11:45 p.m. Friday for the stabbing.

Police say around 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 30, they responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of South Atherton Street. A 39-year male was found with multiple stab wounds and was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition.

Williams is currently lodged in the Centre County Correctional Facility and is facing aggravated assault charges. He had his preliminary arraignment early Saturday morning and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 5.

The State College Police Department is urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through our website.