SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening for Mako Recruiting Thursday in Windber.

The staffing agency, which is owned by two Central Pennsylvania natives, held a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2.

The co-owners said they started their business to help fill gaps in the ongoing worker shortage.

“So many organizations are having issues just having people show up for interviews, let alone trying to hire them,” Maria Eash and Amy O’Hara, Co-founders of Mako Recruiting, said. “There’s ghosting involved, so people will be scheduled for interviews and then not show up. So it is a pretty huge problem, and I think this is the right time to get into this business.”

The Chamber of Commerce also attended the event Thursday, which took place at 482 Railroad Street and presented them with a plaque.

Mako Recruiting has created a network of veteran recruiters to help businesses search, evaluate candidates and present them with job-seekers that fit.

For more information about Mako Recruiting, visit their website.