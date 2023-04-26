JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Pennsylvania’s Director of Outdoor Recreation, Nathan Reigner, stopped in Johnstown Wednesday to meet with local stakeholders on the benefits of Outdoor Recreation.

The Outdoor Recreation Industry contributes $14,000,000,000 to the state’s economy, supporting 152,000 jobs. This industry surpassed mining, farming, and chemical product manufacturing.

Reigner has traveled across the state through the month to discuss the role of the outdoor economy and how the state can capitalize on that. The stakeholders he spoke with Wednesday, April 26 came from Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties.

“There’s a lot of people who see a brighter future through outdoor recreation,” Reigner said. “It tells me we all recognize we have a stake in outdoor recreation. A stake in the benefits it delivers us; the economic, health, and environmental benefits, and a stake in helping to make that happen.”

The discussion emphasized how improving and growing the industry is a team effort. The event involved county commissioners, conservation districts, business leaders, and more.

The recreation quality is widespread across these counties. It varies from the waterways, trails, hunting and fishing, cycling, and many other activities.

President of the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation, Steve McKnight, said this quality is an asset in attracting permanent residents and tourists. He said these conversations are productive in seeing what can be done locally to make the industry better and recognizable.

“These conversations are best practices and sharing what’s working, what’s not working,” McKnight said. “Where do we need to be as a state to put recreation on the radar screen and make it more impactful for the state of Pennsylvania as a whole.”

Bedford County Development Association’s Vice President Jen Marsh spoke about how outdoor recreation is an economic impact tool. She said it’s vital, as a county, they push the health and mental benefits of utilizing these natural areas. In turn, the hope is more residents and businesses come to the county.

“Outdoor recreation is an economic-impactful tool that we as an organization and as a county are starting to focus in on,” Marsh said. “I think it’s going to bring people to our community. I think it’s going to enrich the opportunities that our residents have.”

Reigner said the most critical part in improving growth is the development of their offices, which happened in late 2021. It’s an office of a small group of people who work around the clock to advance policies and resources for recreation development.

Reigner described further how his offices would connect government entities and communities. Their goals would help guide communities by providing resources and steering them in the right direction.

“We’ll be able to reach out and connect with communities,” Reigner said. “Help them understand what their visions are for outdoor recreation. Create the plans. Find the resources and build the project necessary to deliver economic benefits to Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania ranks 6th in the nation in outdoor recreation economy size and employment. Reigner hopes the stakeholders take away that outdoor recreation helps the development and prosperity of the state.