STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — 3 Dots Downtown was awarded a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for its Centre Media Arts Project Accelerator Lab programming and workshops.

The lab’s goal is to work with two Centre County organizations — Gorinto Productions and Open Music — to support educational outreach about music, visual art and technology for an intergenerational audience, according to a press release by 3 Dots Downtown.

The lab’s main focuses include an annual experimental music and visual arts festival, an annual electronic music summer camp for children K-12 and a media arts exhibit and workshop series.

According to National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD., 3 Dots Downtown’s lab plays “an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture and design.”

3 Dots Downtown is a community space located at 137 E Beaver Avenue in State College, and it was founded in 2019 with the mission of creating “a more vibrant community” by supporting local arts, culture and civic engagement, according to a press release.

More information about the space can be found on its website.