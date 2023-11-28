STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College’s Alternative Christmas Fair is offering up a new way to give during the holiday season.

Instead of buying gifts to give to family or friends, you will be able to donate to as many as 30 local nonprofits and organizations.

The fair will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the University Baptist & Brethren Church, located at 411 S. Burrowes Street in State College.

“It also gives us a chance to help people think about giving gifts that are other than plastic or throw away or more of the same that none of us really need,” Chairman Gail Guss said. “It gives us a chance to do better for someone else.”

Over the past 41 years, the fair has raised almost $1,000,000 for organizations like Centre County PAWS, Tides Program and Out of the Cold.

If you’re not able to give in person on Dec. 3, online or mailed donations will be accepted from Dec. 3 through the 17.

Ten Thousand Villages State College is another organization that has taken part in the fair for the last two years. Executive Director Kieran Holland said Ten Thousand Villages has raised thousands of dollars just from participating.

“Events like the Alternative Christmas Fair are a vital lifeline for nonprofits in the Centre County region,” Holland said. “Without events like this, I’m sure some would be facing even harder decisions of how to maintain operations.”

There is no cost to attend, but the church will also be offering a hot lunch for $10.00 as well as baked goods for sale.

For the full list of charities that will be participating, click here.