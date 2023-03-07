STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re a jazz lover, then you’ll probably get “jazzed up” for State College Area High School (SCAHS) Jazz Club’s fundraiser.

The Jazz Club Night fundraiser event will take place on March 17 and all proceeds from the event go towards the musician’s performance at jazz festivals in Europe in July.

Jazz Bands I and II will be performing at 7 p.m. at the Center for Equity and Global Leadership in the high school located at 650 Westerly Parkway. There will be St. Patrick-themed snacks and beverages made by culinary arts students.

There is limited seating for the jazz performance and tickets cost $20 and can be bought online. Attendees should dress in a “Night-at-a-Jazz-Club” attire.

“Our State High Jazz Club Night event is an amazing opportunity to see, hear and support some of the most dedicated and exciting musicians in our region,” director of bands at the high school Paul Leskowicz said. “The high-level festivals on our summer schedule will give these hard-working musicians a truly unique performing and cultural experience. And it’s adding a burst of energy for these fine young people, many of whom are blazing trails to rewarding careers in music.”

The SCAHS Jazz Band is known across the United States for earning high ratings in festivals and competitions for decades. Since the 1990s musicians in the Jazz Band traveling to participate in festivals.

“There has been a long tradition of the State High Jazz Band making appearances at International Jazz Festivals since the early 1990s,” Leskowicz said. “That is a level of achievement I wanted to continue to offer our students to strive to accomplish.”

Students also said how they are looking forward to performing in another country, with one even saying that the trip was the reason he joined in the first place.

“This trip was actually the reason that I first got involved in the Jazz Band in Middle School,” student Evan Baxter said. “Fueled by my wish to one day play at the level of the musicians who attended State High’s last Europe trip, this is the culmination of years of dreaming and hard work.”

For this year’s festival, musicians will be performing at three venues in France, the Paris Luxembourg Gardens, Jazz a Vienne, and Jazz a Juan.