STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Area School District unanimously approved the 2023-2024 proposed final budget, and in it was a tax increase.

The proposed final budget calls for a 4.1 percent tax increase, equal to the district’s Act 1 Index

cap on increases, for a rate of 49.6082 mills. The district did not increase the tax rate in

2020-2021 or 2021-2022 before a 3.4 percent tax increase in 2022-2023.

A budget hearing and budget development update will occur on Monday, May 15. The final budget will be presented for Board approval on Monday, June 5.

The proposed increase brings the five-year average tax increase to 1.89 percent. Under the proposed final budget, the average residential property tax is $3,430, a $141 increase

from 2022-2023. Eighty-three percent of the taxable properties within the district are residential.

Overall, the proposed final budget includes $188,350,588 in revenue and $187,132,736 in

expenses including capital fund transfers, with a committed fund balance of $799,997 for health

insurance.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The final unassigned fund balance is projected at $14,828,139, just under the legal maximum of 8 percent of the budget.